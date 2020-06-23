FBI concludes Bubba Wallace not hate crime target at Talladega Superspeedway
MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - JUNE 10: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet, wears a "I Can't Breathee - Black Lives Matter" t-shirt under his fire suit in solidarity with protesters around the world taking to the streets after the death of George Floyd on May 25, speaks to the media prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — NASCAR announced Tuesday the FBI has determined no federal hate crime was committed at Talledega Superspeedway over the weekend in the Bubba Wallace’s garage stall.
The investigation confirmed that a garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been that way since early last fall — long before the Richard Petty Motorsports #43 team arrived at Talladega. The FBI concluded it was not a targeted attack.
NASCAR thanked the FBI for its “quick and thorough investigation and [we] are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”
ESPN’s Marty Smith reported Sunday that Bubba Wallace had not seen the noose — but rather it was a crew member on his team who spotted it and brought it to NASCAR’s attention. NASCAR then immediately launched the investigation.
The NASCAR Cup Series garage had not been used since October — the last time NASCAR visited Talladega. The infield had been renovated before that race, including a brand new garage for the Cup Series.