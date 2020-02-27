      Weather Alert

FBI conducting probe at Houston school district offices

Associated Press
Feb 27, 2020 @ 12:56pm

HOUSTON (AP) — FBI agents have descended on the administrative offices of the Houston Independent School District on Thursday, although it’s unclear what they are investigating. Agents arrived at the school offices at around 8 a.m. for what FBI spokeswoman CJ Jones would only describe as a “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” She there is no threat to the public’s safety. The district said in an emailed statement that there was no danger to students or staff and that it was “fully cooperating.” District officials didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

