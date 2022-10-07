KTSA KTSA Logo

FBI: Man killed at Border Patrol station held ‘edged weapon’

By Associated Press
October 7, 2022 8:13AM CDT
Share
FBI: Man killed at Border Patrol station held ‘edged weapon’
A Border Patrol agent stands at a gate near the site where a Mexican detainee was fatally shot at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. According to officials, the man later died at an El Paso hospital. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said in a statement that the man was a Mexican citizen who was being processed on criminal charges. (Gaby Velasquez/The El Paso Times via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Mexican man fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas had grabbed an “edged weapon” and was advancing toward agents when they opened fire, the FBI said Thursday.

Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, 33, died at an El Paso hospital Tuesday after he was shot by Border Patrol agents. The FBI said Moran was taken into custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station for reentering the country illegally.

Agents first used a stun gun on Moran after he charged out of a holding cell, the FBI said, and eventually opened fire.

Moran was released on parole earlier this year and deported to Mexico after serving 11 years in prison in Colorado, the FBI said. He had been convicted in 2011 in Pueblo, Colorado, of assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the FBI.

More about:
El Paso

Popular Posts

1

Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio's East side
2

17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
3

Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio
4

Man shot by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store
5

SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted in connection to shooting on northwest side