FBI needs your help locating missing Laredo teen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division needs the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Laredo.

The bureau says 17-year-old Jose De Luna was last seen September 22nd leaving Laredo and crossing the Mexican border into Nueva Laredo on foot. He was seen wearing red shorts and a black shirt.

His family is concerned about De Luna after he failed to return home and did not answer his cell phone.

He is 5’6″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. De Luna is also a student at Nixon High School in Laredo.

Officials say they are looking for two other people who may have information about the teen’s disappearance.

One is 33-year-old Yoshio Yammil Ordaz Garcia. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Ordaz is a Mexican citizen who lives and works in Laredo as a mechanic. The FBI believes he may be driving a black 2008 Chrysler 300 or a purple 2005 Jeep Liberty.

They are also looking for 19-year-old Joshua Hernandez. Hernandez is a Laredo resident who stands about 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right leg that says “Genaro.”

If you have information about any of the three, you are encouraged to call the FBI at 210-225-6741 or submit a tip online.