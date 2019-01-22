FBI now helping Bexar County investigate Boerne area murders and suicide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The FBI is now getting involved in the Anaqua Springs murder investigation.

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said the FBI’s San Antonio office will be working with his office to provide more assistance in the case.

He stated the bureau will specifically offer technical and investigative assistance as evidence and forensic test results continue to develop.

“We are proud of the exceptional investigative work done by the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division to now and we are excited to count on the FBI’s expertise and resources moving forward,” Salazar said in a statement. “We owe it to Nichol, Alexa, London, and their families to find the truth through meticulous investigation. It’s always better to have more tools at our disposal and more eyes on any case.”

There have not been any other updates in the investigation.