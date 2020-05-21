      Weather Alert

FBI says Corpus Christi naval base shooting is ‘terrorism-related’

Associated Press
May 21, 2020 @ 3:50pm

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
The FBI says a shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as “terrorism-related.” The shooting began around 6:15 a.m. Thursday at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi. U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation say the shooter tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier to stop him. They say the man then got out of the car and opened fire, wounding a member of the security force at the base. The shooter was killed by security personnel.

