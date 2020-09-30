      Weather Alert

FBI searching for ‘John Doe 42’ in child sexual exploitation investigation

Elizabeth Ruiz
Sep 30, 2020 @ 1:53pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  The FBI is seeking your help in the search for a man who may have “critical information” pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported video of the man shown with a child in August 2019.  The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that they were produced in October 2015.

Photographs of the man, known only as John Doe 42, and an informational poster can be found online.  The FBI believes the man is between the ages of 50 and 65.

Anyone with information is urged to  submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).  No charges have been filed in this case.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

