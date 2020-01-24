FBI searching for missing Mexican woman, 2 American children
Esmeralda Cisneros, Alexander Vielma, Naum Ramos. Photo: FBI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The FBI is looking for a missing mother and her two children who went missing this past Sunday.
Agents say 39-year-old Esmeralda Vielma Cisneros, 15-year-old Alexander Vielma and 11-year-old Naum Zaid Ramos were last seen driving in a 2019 Renault Duster with Nuevo Leon license plate SCH-472-A near the Lincoln/Juarez International Bridge in Nuevo Laredo.
The FBI believes the three were traveling to visit a family member for a three-day weekend. The trio nor the SUV have been seen since that date.
Esmeralda is described as being a woman who stands 5’1″, weighs about 130 pounds and has short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is a Mexican citizen.
Alexander stands about 5’4″, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Naum stands about 4’2″, weighs about 70 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Both are American citizens.
All three were dressed for cold weather.
If you have seen them or have information that can help the search, you are asked to either call the FBI at 210-225-6741 or online at tips.fbi.gov.