FBI ‘Slow-Walking’ Justice For Pro-Life Centers Who’ve Been Attacked

By Lars Larson
January 4, 2023 3:51PM CST
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Pregnancy resource centers and pro-life churches have been the target of everything from graffiti and vandalism to firebombs. The FBI still hasn’t arrested a single person for attacks on 230 pro-life churches and pregnancy centers in 2022.  Are they on their own when it comes to their safety and security? For more information, Lars speaks with Daniel Tomlinson, who is the director of Community Relations for CompassCare Pregnancy Services.

 

