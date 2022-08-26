KTSA KTSA Logo

FBI told agents not to look at the laptop, per whistleblower

By Lars Larson
August 26, 2022 2:29PM CDT
For more than a year now, the FBI has drug their feet on investigating some explosive information found on the laptop of Hunter Biden, but is it because the people at the top of the agency ordered their agents to ignore the case? For more information, Lars speaks with John Solomon, who is a political commentator and conservative expert, and founder of JusttheNews.com.

 

