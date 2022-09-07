FDA Failing To Protect American Consumers From Dangerous Dietary Supplements
September 7, 2022 3:22PM CDT
You’ve seen “Dietary supplements” on daytime TV, those ones that promise you’ll lose weight without diet and exercise, then end the commercial with “This hasn’t been evaluated by the FDA”, well is it time for the FDA to start evaluating them? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller, a physician, a molecular biologist and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
