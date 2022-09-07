KTSA KTSA Logo

FDA Failing To Protect American Consumers From Dangerous Dietary Supplements

By Lars Larson
September 7, 2022 3:22PM CDT
Share

You’ve seen “Dietary supplements” on daytime TV, those ones that promise you’ll lose weight without diet and exercise, then end the commercial with “This hasn’t been evaluated by the FDA”, well is it time for the FDA to start evaluating them? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller,  a physician, a molecular biologist and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.

The post FDA Failing To Protect American Consumers From Dangerous Dietary Supplements appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
2

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 26, 2022
3

How well is drug legalization working in Oregon?
4

Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
5

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 2, 2022