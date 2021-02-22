Fed press United Airlines to increase inspections of Boeing 777’s
UNDATED (AP) – Federal aviation regulators have ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of all Boeing 777s with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure over Denver on Saturday.
United says it is temporarily removing those aircraft from service.
The announcements come a day after United Airlines Flight 328 had to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport after its right engine blew apart just after takeoff. Parts of the casing of the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine, fell on areas near the airport.
The plane with 231 passengers and 10 crew landed safely and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt.
The FAA says United is the only U.S. airline with the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 in its fleet. United currently has 24 of the 777s in service.