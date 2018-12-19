Fed raises short-term interest rates
Dec 19, 2018 @ 3:58 PM

amedved/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised short-term interest rates by a quarter percentage point to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. The move was widely expected by economists.

The central bank has raised rates nine times since December 2015.

The Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement that “indicators of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance.”

All members of the committee voted to raise rates.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

