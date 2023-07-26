Fed reverses position on holding off increases, raises interest rate a quarter point

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Good news on inflation means the Federal Reserve has taken the opportunity to go ahead and raise the interest rate by a quarter point.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the economy is in robust shape enough to weather another adjustment to the interest rate in the coming future.

The new interest rate of 5.5% is the highest the rate has been in 22 years.

The rate hike comes after a two-day meeting of the Fed. In a statement on the hike the Fed says economic activity is moving forward at a moderate pace with inflation largely in check.

That means the central bank is on pretty good footing when it says the economy could withstand another rate hike.

Fed specialists cite improving employment numbers in the past few months as another reason to raise rates.

Of course, the rise in the rate means borrowers and consumer could take a hit.

Credit card rates, mortgages with adjustable rates, auto loans and other borrowing will all be more expensive to get with higher rates.

The good news is Americans are finally seeing higher savings rates after years of stagnant, low returns.

This is the 11th time the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates after years of cutting interest rates.