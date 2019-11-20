Federal government giving more than $183k to assist Sutherland Springs shooting victims
Flags remain at half-staff in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. (KTSA/Dennis Foley)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Laredo congressman Henry Cuellar and Texas senator John Cornyn announced Monday $183,717 in federal funds has been allocated for victims of the 2017 Sutherland Springs mass shooting.
The shooting left 26 people dead and 20 injured.
The funds come from the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime and are designed for crisis response and support services to help victims heal from the tragedy. Similar funds are used to provide assistance to victims and areas impacted by terrorism or mass violence.
“Our South Texas community was rattled by the shooting in Sutherland Springs. Two years later this month, many survivors are still struggling from this tragedy,” Rep. Cuellar said in a statement. “These funds will go towards delivering support to the victims of this event. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to ensure survivors have the necessary resources to address the harms they have suffered and to rebuild their lives. I want to thank Senator Cornyn for his help securing these critical funds for our community.”
“No one should ever have to experience the tragedy that the entire Sutherland Springs community endured two years ago,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration and hopeful that this grant will help victims, survivors, and their friends and families continue to heal.”