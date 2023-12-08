Federal Railroad Administration ignores Travis-Bexar County ‘super-region’ for rail expansion grant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is passing up on one of the fastest-growing parts of the United States for passenger rail expansion.

Around 5 million people live in the Travis-Bexar County super-region, but five other corridors in Texas were chosen for funding from the FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development Program.

The population of Travis-Bexar County is expected to swell to 8 million people by 2050.

“The FRA excluding our super-region is a setback, and we are determined to make this a priority and work as a mega-corridor with our Metropolitan Planning Organizations and stakeholders to make sure we don’t miss the next round of funding,” Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said. “We must do more to meet the demands of our time and address the key challenges we face as one of the fastest growing communities in the nation and improve transit with passenger rail in Central Texas.”

The push for passenger rail expansion through Central Texas extends all the way to Dallas-Ft. Worth.

“As the fourth largest metro area in the country, the Dallas-Fort Worth region is home to over 8 million people and is growing rapidly. Keeping up with the demands of this growth will require additional investments in local, regional, and statewide infrastructure such as passenger rail, which is critical to connecting our large Texas metro areas and providing alternatives to our already overstressed highway system,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins.

The Federal government committed a historic $66 billion to funding passenger rail developments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.

The Corridor Identification and Development Program would provide $500,000 to study a proposed rail corridor. The grant award would make the Texas Department of Transportation’s proposed project eligible for additional federal funding at an 80 percent to 20 percent federal-state match.

“The FRA’s failure to include the Travis – Bexar County corridor is a significant missed opportunity to support responsible growth and investment across Central Texas,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said. “We live in one of the most dynamic and booming regions in the world without passenger rail. We will work closely with the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to make this a priority for the next round of investments.”

