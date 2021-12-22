Felony child injury, abandonment charges dropped against Guadalupe County judge

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Felony charges against a Guadalupe County Court at Law judge were dismissed last week.
William “Bill” G. Squires was arrested by San Marcos police in July on charges of child injury and abandonment. Squires was arrested after he forced a door open and into his wife, who was holding his son, according to the arrest affidavit.
The Seguin Gazette reports that Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau filed to drop the charges last week because of insufficient evidence. Squires was not indicted on either charge.
“It has been a long, hard six months as I have waited for the truth to prevail and for my name to be cleared. I had every confidence these baseless, categorically false claims made against me would be fully cleared in due time, but it was a difficult road. I pray my name and reputation will be restored, and my life’s mission of protecting our most vulnerable will once again be back on track,” Squires wrote in a social media post today. “Surviving and overcoming these groundless charges has made me a better, more compassionate judge and has renewed my commitment to the ethos: justice delayed is justice denied.”
