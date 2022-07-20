      Weather Alert

FEMINIST: Biological Men Are Now Winning Women of the Year Awards

Lars Larson
Jul 20, 2022 @ 1:18pm

Does someone born a man deserve to be declared NCAA woman of the year?  According to the NCAA, Lia Thomas is a woman who has been nominated by the University of Pennsylvania for an award traditionally reserved for female students. Lia was born male but identifies as female and competes with Penn’s women’s swimming team. For more information, Lars speaks with Terry Schilling, who is the president of American Principles Project.

 

