Fentanyl dealer pleads guilty in overdose death of San Antonio woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is facing 20 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to the overdose death of a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Patrick James Hall pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Hall and the victim met at the hotel on October 28, 2020, a location where he was accused of selling the drug meant to look like blue oxycodone pills.

Phone records showed the woman had been unconscious in Hall’s hotel room for some time before he returned a missed phone call to the victim’s phone. Hall told the friend she needed to pick up the woman because she had overdosed. Hall was accused of leaving the woman in the room without calling an ambulance.

After the victim’s friend did call for help, the woman was found dead in the room. A toxicology report later showed the amount of fentanyl in the woman’s blood was greater than 24 times a lethal dose.

Hall was arrested November 19, 2020, and it was later learned that he himself had overdosed on the pills a week before the woman died.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15 and faces a penalty of 20 years to life in prison.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Daniel Comeaux of the Drug Enforcement Administration Houston Field Office made the announcement.

The DEA and SAPD are investigating the case.