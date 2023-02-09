KTSA KTSA Logo

Fetterman hospitalized after “feeling lightheaded” during Senate retreat

By CBS News
February 9, 2023 12:02AM CST
Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was hospitalized Wednesday after “feeling lightheaded” while on a Senate Democratic retreat in Washington D.C., his office announced.

Fetterman was driven by his staff to George Washington University Hospital, his office said in a statement late Wednesday night.

“Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation,” the statement read, adding that he was in “good spirits and talking with his staff and family.”

The 53-year-old Fetterman suffered a stoke in May during his senate campaign, and underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker.

In October, he released a letter from his doctor saying he had “no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Despite his health struggles, Fetterman still went on to defeat Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz in November.

He attended President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman walks through the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol prior to President Biden’s State of the Union address at a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

 

