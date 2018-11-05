Few initial details into helicopter crash killing newlywed couple near Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators say the location of a Sunday morning helicopter crash will make finding out what happened a challenge.

“Because of how it is laid out on the side of the hill, we’re not able to really go into the helicopter or the motor,” National Transportation Safety Board investigator Craig Hatch told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The helicopter was carrying Will Byler and his bride, Bailee Ackerman Byler, after their wedding to San Antonio. Hatch said, initially, investigators don’t have much of an idea about what caused the crash.

“[The crash site is] probably four or five miles from State Road 55 into hills,” Hatch said. “Getting back there with a trailer and a truck and people to lift the helicopter — it’s going to be difficult.”

“Communication is terrible when you are out there,” Texas game warden Rachel Kellner shared. “Our cell phones don’t work, our radio traffic you could hear them but not speak to them. So, DPS stayed above us in out ATV and guided us to the site.”

The wardens said getting to the site by ground involved going through several ranches. When they did get to the scene, it was a traumatic site.

“We definitely saw a helicopter in a terrible state,” Kellner explained. “There was debris all over the side of the mountain.”

The family was able to see the crash in its raw state.

“When we came, the family — a lot of the family was there,” the game warden shared. “They had been dropped off by private helicopter.”

Weather and darkness is currently being considered as a factor, but Hatch said investigators really need to get into the helicopter to know for sure what led it to crash.

There was no communication with air traffic control before the crash to lend any help in figuring out what went wrong.

The crash happened no very long into the flight.

“We’re talking maybe 10 to 20 miles — straight line distance, probably, from their ranch to the hillside that the helicopter is on,” Hatch said. “Five to ten minutes [in the air].”

The NTSB investigator said the pilot, who was not identified, had plenty of experience in the helicopter.

“I believe he was 74,” detailed Hatch. “But a high time guy, I think like 24,000 hours, so very experienced pilot. I believe he had an airline transport pilot (ATP) license and multiple other qualifications in aircraft and helicopters. So a highly qualified pilot.”

Right now, investigators are focusing on getting to the helicopter and processing the evidence there. After that, they will then look into the copter’s maintenance records, weather conditions and other factors that could help explain why the helicopter controlled by a well-seasoned pilot crashed into a hill, killing a young couple before they had their chance at a long life together.

Hatch said investigators may have the site cleared by tomorrow.