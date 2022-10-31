FFS, Luke Bryan, Stop Explaining!

I barely know who country star Luke Bryan is, and he has no idea who I am. For what it’s worth…

Apparently, while performing in Jacksonville, FL for a hurricane victims fundraiser (which is much appreciated, Luke), he brought the governor of the state up on stage.

In normal sane times, like most of our lives, that would be a minor detail. But when the governor is WORSETHANHITLERRONDEATHSANTIS, Oh… My…. God…Luke Bryan what you doin’???

Responding to a handful of Twitter cranks who felt it ruined their musical experience to have to acknowledge, or be reminded of DeSantis’ existence on Earth, including some who promised to delete Bryan music from their playlists, the singer is explaining himself:

“I understand Gov. DeSantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor asks you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a disaster, you help”.

OK, I grew up in that country too. But I also grew up in a country where, when you know you are right, and a crazy person starts screaming on the streetcorner, you just keep going. Or doing your job. Or singing.

Luke Bryan seems like a good person, but we need to stop explaining the obvious to people who are incapable of reason and grace. His words are fine, but I have to disagree with even acknowledging such a childish, ridiculous reaction to the perfectly normal thing of inviting the governor of the storm-wracked state up onto the stage.

We get that country back—the one Luke and I remember—when we stop playing by the rules of these Twitter twits.