      Weather Alert

Fiesta 2022 kicks off 40 years of Any Baby Can, Austin Walk set for Saturday

Katy Barber
Mar 29, 2022 @ 12:23pm
Photo courtesy of Any Baby Can San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio non-profit is kicking off a year-long celebration of serving the community for 40 years over the weekend.

Any Baby Can San Antonio is holding the group’s annual Autism Walk on Saturday, which also happens to be World Autism Awareness Day and during the first weekend of Fiesta 2022. The Autism Walk will take place at Texas A&M University-San Antonio starting at 8 a.m.

The organization has been offering support to families of children with chronic illness, disability or developmental delay a community of support for 40 years now and offers a variety of services that including prescription assistance, autism services, sibling support, case management and access to the Center for Infant and Child loss.

The Autism Walk aims to raise the funds needed for ABC to serve communities at no cost in Bexar, Atascosa, Bandera, Blanco, Caldwell, Comal, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Medina, Real, Uvalde and Wilson counties.

The event will also include free resources, live music and a sensory village to play.

You can register for the Autism Walk here.

In 2021, ABC offered support to more than 3,800 people through family support services in addition to providing more than $2 million in medication through Prescription Services and offering more than $50,000 in funeral assistance.

TAGS
40th anniversary ABC ABC SA Any Baby Can Any Baby Can San Antonio Austin Walk Fiesta Fiesta 2022 San Antonio World Autism Day
Popular Posts
Gone viral: The Texas teen behind the wheel of tornado-tossed truck
Chevy to gift tornado-tossed Texas teen with a new red truck
Man and woman killed in murder suicide in far West Bexar County
Part of I-35N closed after SUV flips and kills 2, injures 4
Vehicle breaks apart, burst into flames in fatal crash on San Antonio's Northeast side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On