Fiesta 2022 on schedule to start March 31

Katy Barber
Mar 7, 2022 @ 12:48pm
Photo courtesy of Betsy Newman Photography

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fiesta 2022 is kicking off at the end of the month after a tumultuous two years.

Fiesta San Antonio is slated to begin March 31 and celebrations will continue through April 10.

Fiesta 2020 was canceled altogether as the world adjusted to the global coronavirus pandemic and Fiesta 2021 was delayed to the summer with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The biggest changes heading to Fiesta include a couple of parade route changes due to continued construction on Broadway.

The Battle of the Flowers parade is scheduled for April 8 and the Fiesta Flambeau parade on April 9.

The parades will now begin at a new forming area at San Antonio College and surrounding streets where they will march south down N. Main Street passing Crockett Park and then turn onto Lexington passing Madison Square Park before turning left onto N. St Mary’s Street. The parade will then turn right onto Brooklyn Avenue then turn right on Ave. E before making a right turn on Houston then left on Alamo through Alamo Plaza. The parade will turn right on Commerce where it will end and disband at St. Mary’s Street.

The Fiesta 2022 events schedule is online at fiestasanantonio.org/official-fiesta-event-calendar.

A number of pre-Fiesta events are on the calendar with the San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant on March 12, the San Antonio Lutheran Coronation on March 26 and Fiesta Mass on March 27.

A number of unique events are happening throughout Fiesta including:

  • The San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Show and Sale on April 1
  • Dia en la Sombrilla on April 1
  • Texas Corvette Association Car Show on April 2
  • Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow on April 2
  •  Texas Cavaliers River Parade is scheduled on April 4.
  • Ford Mariachi Festival on April 5
  • Fiesta Gartenfest on April 6
  • Battle of the Flowers Association Band Festival on April 7
  • 22nd Annual Fiesta Pooch Parade on April 9
  • Fiesta De Los Spurs Run on April 9
  • Festival De Cascarones on April 10
  • A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada on April 10
  • 12th Annual Fiesta Concert on April 10
  • UTSA Football Fiesta Spring Game on April 14

A Night in Old San Antonio is slated for April 5 through 8 and some of it will be taking place across South Alamo as construction is underway at La Villita. You can view the map here.

A number of athletic events are taking place including:

  • Valero Texas Open’s 19th Hole Fiesta on March 31
  • Fiesta Especial Inclusion 5K & Parade on April 2
  • Ollu 5K Confetti Walk and Run on April 2
  • Any Baby Can Walk for Autism on April 2
  • Fiesta Women’s & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament on April 2
  • Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party on April 2
  • First Tee Invitation on April 6
  • Fiesta Fitfest on April 8
  • Fiesta Run to Remember on April 9
  • Fiesta Fitfest 5K and 10K on April 9
  • Chromosome 18 Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair on April 9
  • Fiesta Fitfest L’etape on April 10

 

