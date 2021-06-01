Fiesta 2022 will include L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France and more in 3 day festival

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A world-class cycling event will take place in San Antonio during Fiesta 2022 that will be the only of its kind in the nation.
L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France will be one of three major events during the newly announced Fiesta FitFest by San Antonio Sports that will take place April 8-10, 2022.
“All the pageantry from Tour de France will be alive and well race weekend,” L’Etape USA licensee Michael Brown said, noting that in April 2022 someone will wear the coveted yellow jersey for the first time ever in San Antonio.
This will be the first time since 2018 that a L’Étape race by Tour de France will be held in the United States.
“It will be pedals, medals and fun,” Russ Bookbinder, President and CEO of San Antonio Sports, said. “If you put on 10lbs in the first 10 days of Fiesta, this is the weekend to lose it.”
Brown said that any bike is allowed and there are races for all ages. There will be a 100mi, 60mi and 25mi race as well as a family tour and kids’ ride.
For the long-distance races, riders will start out in the city and ride into the Hill Country for some quintessential San Antonio views.
“This will be, in the truest sense, a Fiesta event,” Bookbinder said.
In addition to the series of cycle races, Fiesta guests will have the chance to register for the annual Alpha Warrior Fitness Challenge in addition to new 10K and 5 races. Fiesta FitFest will also feature a wellness expo, food, music and more across three days.
“Getting to see all these fitness disciplines come together in one place is going to be so exciting,” said San Antonio native Kevin Klein, a professional athlete with Alpha Warrior and 7-time American Ninja Warrior participant.
The L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France inaugural race will take place April 10, 2022.