Fiesta De Los Reyes lineup revealed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The musical lineup for Fiesta 2021’s Fiesta De Los Reyes has been revealed.
Fiesta De Los Reyes provides Fiesta guests with free, daily musical entertainment starting at 10 a.m on June 18 through June 27.
Guests will have ten days to enjoy a wide variety of headliners, including Desperadoz, DJ Kane and more. You can find the full line up here.
On Monday, June 21, Fiesta De Los Reyes will honor members of the military and their families with special discounts on food, drinks and vendors. At noon, there will be a special presentation of the colors and a military salute at the San Saba stage.
On June 22, the Spazmatics will perform for College Night in a shift from Tejano music to 80’s, 90’s and current hits.
