Fiesta de Salud is a Fiesta-themed free health festival on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Fiesta-themed health festival is free and open to the public on Wednesday.
There will be free health screenings, food, games and prizes at Milam Park on W. Commerce Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be a blood drive hosted by South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health Unit will provide free health screenings, including HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. Fiesta blood donor medals and gift cards will be given out to blood drive participants.
Metro Health will give out single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in a pop-up clinic at the park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Community members can also learn more about other Metro Health programs and services like the WIC Program, COVID-19 Response Team, Healthy Start, Diabetes Prevention and Control, San Antonio Public Library, Oral Health Program, Violence Prevention, Project Worth and SA Kids BREATHE at Fiesta de Salud.