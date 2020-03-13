Fiesta postponed until November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Put the floral halos, festive hats and medals away, for now. Fiesta San Antonio has been postponed until the fall because the the coronavirus.
The large rhinestone-studded Fiesta king and queen coronas (crowns) have been pushed aside by the biggest corona of them all—the coronavirus.
Jeanie Travis, president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, says the executive committee voted to postpone the 11-day event from April until November 5-15.
Finding dates and securing locations for more than 100 events was no easy task, but Travis says in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, they felt they had to move the event for the health and safety of the community and thousands of Fiesta volunteers.
Developing story……