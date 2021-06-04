      Weather Alert

Fiesta returns to San Antonio June 17-27

Don Morgan
Jun 4, 2021 @ 4:38am
King William Fair, Fiesta San Antonio/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Get ready to Fiesta once again San Antonio.

The annual celebration is a “go” this year after city council approved some final matters including street closures.

But the party will be a bit smaller and a couple of months later than usual.

Fiesta was canceled last year because of the pandemic and then it was pushed back to June from its usual April dates for this year.

There are fewer than half as many events planned, 50 instead of the 110 in a typical year.

Some major parades, including the Battle of the Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau have been called off for this year but the Texas Cavaliers River Parade will take place.

All of the events are approved for full capacity.

Fiesta San Antonio runs June 17th to the 27th.

