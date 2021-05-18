Fiesta San Antonio organizers say event will operate at 100 percent capacity but with safety guideline
King William Fair, Fiesta San Antonio/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you’ve been cooped up in your home for the past year but you’re patiently waiting for the perfect time to come out and cut loose, here it is.
Fiesta San Antonio is a month away.
The annual event which was canceled because of COVID last year is back on. Organizers say the 10 day party will operate at 100 percent capacity.
However, there will be pandemic precautions established by Metro Health.
People who aren’t vaccinated will still need to wear masks at events on city property.
But if you’re fully vaccinated by the time Fiesta rolls around, no masks required.
This year’s Fiesta is scheduled for June 17th through the 27th.