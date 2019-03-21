Fiesta Texas is hiring lifeguards for upcoming season

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Six Flags Fiesta Texas is getting ready to dive into the 2019 season. They’re hiring lifeguards for their water park.

White Water Bay is opening April 27th and the park needs to hire more than 100 lifeguards for the summer.

In order to be considered for a lifeguard position you have to be at least 16 years old and be able to swim 200 yards and tread water for two minutes.

The park is offering a lifeguard certification training for applicants who can meet all of the other requirements.

They currently have several other summertime openings and you can follow this link for an application.