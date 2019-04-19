Fiesta WEBB Party theme is ‘Stayin’ Alive’

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Fiesta San Antonio is a party with a purpose benefiting many local charities and non-profit organizations.

The Webb party Friday night will raise funds for the San Antonio Aids Foundation. The theme is “Stayin’ Alive” celebrating the 70s disco area.

“We’ll have disco balls spinning everywhere and colorful lights flashing, disco music, fabulous costumes, open bars and ten food stations,” said Ken Slavin with the San Antonio Aids Foundation.

It starts at 7 pm Friday and continues until 11 pm at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are $75 at the door.

The public coronation of El Rey Feo Sal Barbaro is scheduled at 5:30 this afternoon at the Arneson River Theatre.

Saturday’s events include Castle Hills Fiesta, Pinatas in the Barrio at Guadalupe Plaza, the Fiesta Arts Fair at the Southwest School of Art and the investiture of King Antonio Roger Hill.

For a complete list of Fiesta Events, click here.