Fiesta WEBB Party theme is ‘Stayin’ Alive’
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Apr 19, 2019 @ 3:09 PM
DIsco Ball

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Fiesta San Antonio is a party with a purpose benefiting many local charities and non-profit organizations.

The Webb party Friday night will raise funds for the San Antonio Aids Foundation. The theme is “Stayin’ Alive” celebrating the 70s disco area.

“We’ll have disco balls spinning everywhere and colorful lights flashing, disco music, fabulous costumes, open bars and ten food stations,” said Ken Slavin with the San Antonio Aids Foundation.

It starts at 7 pm  Friday and continues until 11 pm  at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are $75 at the door.

The public coronation of El Rey Feo Sal Barbaro is scheduled at 5:30 this afternoon at the Arneson River Theatre.

Saturday’s events include Castle Hills Fiesta, Pinatas in the Barrio at Guadalupe Plaza, the Fiesta Arts Fair at the Southwest School of Art and the investiture of King Antonio Roger Hill.

For a complete list of Fiesta Events, click here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Parishioners at San Fernando Cathedral reenact the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ A dramatic rescue from the top of a 130-foot cell phone tower White has career-high 36 points, Spurs beat Nuggets 118-108 Overturned 18-wheeler on San Antonio’s Finesilver curve downtown Man accused of killing Bexar County Sheriff’s K9 indicted on several charges Alliance officially out of business, files for bankruptcy
Comments