Fifty-seven coronavirus cases, 1 death in Bexar County

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 24, 2020 @ 6:20am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- The only COVID-19 death in Bexar County was the wife of a military veteran.

Officials say the woman  in her 80’s had a complex medical history of underlying illnesses.  Joint Base San Antonio reports the woman died this past weekend while in hospice care after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

JBSA has recorded a total of 15 coronavirus cases. The most recent is a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier at JBSA-Lackland who recently returned from Japan.
The soldier is in isolation at home.  Bexar County  reports a total of 57 COVID-19 cases.

