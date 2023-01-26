Fight at south side Whataburger leads to man getting shot in the head, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at a south side Whataburger location on Wednesday.

According to San Antonio police, the man had been involved in a fight at the fast-food restaurant and was trying to drive away when someone fired shots at his pick-up truck.

Investigators say the man was shot in the head and may have passed out as he was driving away. The pickup was found near SW Loop 410 and Somerset Road after 4:45 p.m.

KSAT-TV reports the man drove into oncoming traffic and then crashed after going off the road.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his current status is unknown.