Fight breaks out at Ross store in McAllen
Photo: Ross Dress For Less Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After a couple of months of waiting, the anticipation apparently got the best of several people waiting for a Ross Dress for Less store to reopen in McAllen.
The line of anxious shoppers stretched around the building. They were all ignoring the whole “Social Distancing” thing but really…. who could blame them? Ross has some cool stuff…for CHEAP.
Maybe it was the South Texas heat. Perhaps someone tried to cut in line but just as the store was opening.. a brawl broke out. Fist were dropping faster than Ross’ prices.
Police responded and while no injuries were reported and nobody was arrested, the investigation continues.
A passer by took a short video. You can check it out by clicking this link.