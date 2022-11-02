KTSA KTSA Logo

Fight leads to stabbing at home on San Antonio’s West side

By Don Morgan
November 2, 2022 5:12AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the person stabbed a man at a home on the West side.

KSAT-12 reports police were called to the 2300 block of West Poplar at around 3 A.M. Wednesday.

The victim and his attacker both live in the house and reports are they got into a fight.

When it was over, the victim had stab wounds to his arms and legs. He was brought to University Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker ran from the scene and police haven’t ben able to locate them. No word on what started the fight.

