Fight leads to stabbing on East Side, man arrested

By Christian Blood
September 8, 2023 12:25PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a stabbing that has left one man hurt and another under arrest.

Investigators say it all happened after a fight broke out at a house on the East Side. Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, and they say they found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach in the 300 block of Rice Road.

Police say the victim went outside the house to call for help after the stabbing, and investigators think he had also been punched in the face while still inside.

SAPD says the 51-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say the 31-year-old suspect, who was still in the home, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

