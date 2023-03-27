KTSA KTSA Logo

Fight on San Antonio’s South Side ends with one man sent to the hospital with a stab wound

By Don Morgan
March 27, 2023 6:24AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation on San Antonio’s South Side Sunday night.

KSAT-12 reports that officers were called to West Mally Boulevard just before 10 P.M.

Two men were in a fight and at some point one of them pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

The stabbing victim was rushed to the hospital and the man who stabbed him is still on the run.

Police didn’t provide a description of the man they are looking for and there’s no update on the stabbing victim’s condition.

