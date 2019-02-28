Filing: Schlitterbahn has offseason cash-flow shortage
By Associated Press
Feb 28, 2019 @ 5:25 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A public filing says a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated has cash flow troubles.
The Kansas City Star reports that EPR Properties said Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it agreed to advance Schlitterbahn additional amounts under the mortgage, which has an outstanding balance of nearly $180 million. The report noted an off-season shortfall and the cost of legal issues. It was released almost one week after a judge dismissed criminal charges stemming from Caleb Schwab’s 2016 death.
It’s unclear whether Schlitterbahn has received advances in previous off-seasons. EPR’s annual report from a year ago made no mention of advancing money.
Schlitterbahn hasn’t announced plans for the park in 2019. EPR and Schlitterbahn officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

