KTSA KTSA Logo

Final weekend for Big Bounce America tour in San Antonio

By Christian Blood
April 13, 2023 11:10AM CDT
Share
Final weekend for Big Bounce America tour in San Antonio
The Big Bounce America

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The largest bounce house in the world is in San Antonio for one more weekend as part of  The Big Bounce America 2023 tour.

You will find the Guinness-certified world-record holding attraction at the Helotes Festival Association from Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16.

The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

You can get more details by clicking here.

 

More about:
Big Bounce America
Helotes Festival Association

Popular Posts

1

Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
2

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar warning of dangers surrounding THC vape pens
3

San Antonio teen dies after he was stabbed during a fight
4

San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect
5

San Marcos Police ask for help in identifying group of shoplifters