Final weekend for Big Bounce America tour in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The largest bounce house in the world is in San Antonio for one more weekend as part of The Big Bounce America 2023 tour.

You will find the Guinness-certified world-record holding attraction at the Helotes Festival Association from Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16.

The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

