KTSA KTSA Logo

Fire at a Texas prison forces inmates to evacuate, but no injuries are reported

By Associated Press
August 25, 2023 6:44AM CDT
Share

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Fire broke out Friday morning at a state prison in Texas, forcing more than 300 inmates to evacuate but injuring no one, an official said.

About 320 inmates were moved from the prison in Huntsville, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Houston, according to Robert Hurst, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Huntsville firefighters and police were on the scene, Hurst said, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Huntsville prison houses about 1,700 inmates and is where condemned inmates are executed.

More about:
evacuate
fire
Huntsville
prison
texas

Popular Posts

1

Update: Gunfire on a school bus, elementary student detained
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
3

Suspect at large after armed robbery at North Side Whataburger
4

Man stabbed to death on West Side, SAPD
5

Tropical Depression could form in the gulf over the next week