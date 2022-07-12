Fire at CPS substation causes thousands of customers to lose power

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of CPS Energy customers on San Antonio’s South side were without power for several hours late Monday afternoon and it had nothing to do with the state power grid’s ability to supply electricity.
The utility is reporting that a fire broke out at the Pyron CPS Energy substation at around 6 P.M.
CPS says customers were taken offline as a safety precaution as the temperature closed in on 108 degrees.
The fire was put out quickly but several businesses in the area were forced to shut down for the day and residents spent the evening looking for places to cool off.
Power has been restored to all of the impacted customers and the cause of the fire in under investigation.