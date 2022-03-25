      Weather Alert

Fire at Denver Broncos’ stadium causes damage to several seats and luxury suite

Associated Press
Mar 25, 2022 @ 7:26am

DENVER (AP) – Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium.

The fire broke out on the fourth level at Empower Field at Mile High Thursday afternoon and spread to the third level, where it burned at least six rows of seats in two sections.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the stadium, which seats more than 76,000 people.

No injuries were reported, and investigators have not said what caused the fire.

