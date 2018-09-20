Fire at Toyota complex in San Antonio’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A vapor explosion in a paint scrubbing system is being blamed for a fire at the Toyota campus . San Antonio firefighters were called to building #31 on Lone Star Pass near Applewhite Road around 10 this morning.

“An external scrubber system outside of the building that’s used to scrub off paint in the production process, a very minor explosion occurred in there,” said Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department.

A total of 18 SAFD crews were dispatched to help Toyota firefighters.

“I can’t say enough about the great job they did and how we all just folded into one operating system,” Arrington told KTSA News.

SAFD units on the scene included medics and hazmat crews.

“Almost 250 employees were on site and there were no injuries, so we’re very fortunate there,” said Arrington.

At last word, firefighters were working to clear the smoke and check the air quality before allowing employees back into the building. Toyota Motor Manufacturing’s main building was not affected.