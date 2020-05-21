      Weather Alert

Fire breaks out at a San Antonio home minutes after power lines are knocked down by late night storm

Don Morgan
May 21, 2020 @ 7:44am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A storm that blew through overnight brought town several trees in the city, creating diversions for drivers and knocking out power to thousands. But one fallen tree on the North Side caused even more damage.

It fell on some power lines at around 11:30 P.M Wednesday.

Soon afterwards, a resident in a home in the 400 block of Elmwood Drive heard a popping sound then noticed some smoke.

Firefighters believe a power surge caused by falling power lines likely sparked a fire that did about $20,000 in damage to the home. They were able to put the fire out quickly and the resident got out safely.

Hundreds of homes in the area were without power due to the downed lines.

