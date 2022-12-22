Fire breaks out in chicken coop, destroys home on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters say a light used to keep chickens warm is the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on San Antonio’s Northeast side.

The fire was reported at around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday from the 4000 block of Briarcrest.

The flames had already done a lot of damage by the time crews arrived. The home has been declared a total loss.

While investigators looked for the cause, they found a chicken coop in the backyard and determined that is where the fire broke out.

The chicken coop was close to the house and the flames spread to the home. Nobody was in the home at the time but several chickens being kept in the coop were killed. The homeowner’s dog managed to escape, their cat is still missing.

A dollar amount on the damage wasn’t available.