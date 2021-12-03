Fire breaks out in laundry room at San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters were called to a North side apartment complex early Friday morning.
At around 1:45 A.M. a resident at the Escondido Village Apartments on Blanco Road called in to report that a fire had broken out in the laundry room.
The flames had spread to an apartment upstairs but crews were able to knock it down before more units were damaged.
One of the residents was treated for smoke inhalation but no other injuries have been reported.
Investigators will spend the morning looking for the exact cause.