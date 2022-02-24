Fire burns through abandoned building in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire at a downtown building.
They were called to the 500 block of Urban Loop at around 11 P.M. Wednesday to find heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the two story building.
Firefighters entered the building and didn’t find anybody inside. They had to pull out of the structure as the fire had already caused extensive damage and was starting to collapse.
The building was abandoned and it’s believed the fire was started by some homeless people who were sheltering inside.
Investigators will look for the exact cause once the fire is out.
No injuries have been reported.