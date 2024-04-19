Fire causes $50,000 in damage to church on San Antonio’s East Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking for whoever started a fire that did about $50,000 in damage to an East side church.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they got the call from the New Testament Missionary Baptist Church at 1239 East Crockett Street early Friday morning.

A security guard at the church tells firefighters that he witnessed someone running away after setting the fire.

The guard says he chased the individual for a short distance but stopped to call 9-1-1.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before the church was completely destroyed, but the fire did a lot of damage to the back of the building and to the band equipment and lighting.

The exact cause hasn’t been determined and police are searching for the person who was spotted by the security guard.