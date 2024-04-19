KTSA KTSA Logo

Fire causes $50,000 in damage to church on San Antonio’s East Side

By Don Morgan
April 19, 2024 6:34AM CDT
Share
Fire causes $50,000 in damage to church on San Antonio’s East Side
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking for whoever started a fire that did about $50,000 in damage to an East side church.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they got the call from the New Testament Missionary Baptist Church at 1239 East Crockett Street early Friday morning.

A security guard at the church tells firefighters that he witnessed someone running away after setting the fire.

The guard says he chased the individual for a short distance but stopped to call 9-1-1.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before the church was completely destroyed, but the fire did a lot of damage to the back of the building and to the band equipment and lighting.

The exact cause hasn’t been determined and police are searching for the person who was spotted by the security guard.

More about:
east side
New Testament Missionary Baptist Church
San Antonio
San Antonio fire Department

Popular Posts

1

Severe thunderstorms likely through Tuesday night
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim of drive-by shooting on San Antonio's West Side
3

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
4

Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels
5

SAPD: Driver hit by a truck, dies on I-10 while trying to catch his dogs after they get out of his disabled vehicle