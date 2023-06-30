KTSA KTSA Logo

Fire causes minor damage to a fast food restaurant on San Antonio’s North Side

By Don Morgan
June 30, 2023 6:18AM CDT
Fire causes minor damage to a fast food restaurant on San Antonio’s North Side
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You won’t be able to get a lunchtime 4 for 4 fix from a North Side Wendy’s today.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to the fast food restaurant on Perrin Beitel near Thousand Oaks at around 10:30 P.M. Thursday.

A fire broke out in a wall and spread to the ceiling.

According to the Fire Department, it was sparked by an electrical failure near the grill.

The fire didn’t cause any serious damage but the restaurant will be close Friday while workers make repairs.

No injuries were reported.

